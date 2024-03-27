The Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 2023 African Games, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has slammed Kobena Woyome for describing the continental event as a “monumental disaster”.

Ghana hosted the 13th African Games, marking the first time in its history, and clinched a total of 69 medals during the 16-day official duration of the event.

However, Mr. Woyome, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, in an address to the media said the event poorly organized and “shambolic”, despite an expenditure of “a staggering $240 million”.

In response, Dr. Ofosu-Asare vehemently disagreed with Mr. Woyome’s critique.

“He [Woyome] is entitled to his view, and I disagree with him to a larger extent. Let’s assess the social capital hosting the Games has brought to Ghana; it is not solely about money,” he told Joy Sports.

“To me, the event was very successful to a larger extent. While we may have encountered pitfalls and challenges, achieving perfection, especially given our current climate, is unrealistic.”

The Games featured participation from 54 countries across 29 sports disciplines held at nine venues.

READ ALSO