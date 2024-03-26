The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed gratitude to the media for their instrumental role in the successful hosting of the 2023 African Games in Ghana.

This marked the first time the Games were held in Ghana, setting high expectations for the continent.

The captivating three-week event concluded on Saturday, March 23, with a memorable closing ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

In a press briefing held on Monday, March 25, the Sports Minister acknowledged the pivotal contribution of both local and international media in delivering an exceptional experience to a global audience.

“We are here to extend our appreciation to the media, both local and international, for their outstanding coverage throughout this journey.

“Your support was not limited to the duration of the games; from the outset, during challenging times, your critiques and suggestions were invaluable. You have played a significant role in shaping our journey and achieving the success we celebrate today. We cannot depart without acknowledging your commendable efforts” he said.

Ghana’s performance at the African Games saw the nation achieving its highest medal count with 69 medals. Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa secured the top three spots with 192, 121, and 106 medals respectively, while Team Ghana finished in sixth place overall.

