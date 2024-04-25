13th African Games medalist, Winnifred Ntumi has expressed her frustration over unpaid bonuses, revealing that officials have failed to respond to her calls.

Prior to the start of the games, the Sports Ministry in a presser confirmed that $3,000 will be awarded to gold medalists, $2,000 for silver, and $1,000 for bronze medalists.

Ghana clinched 69 medals at the event, with Winnifred securing one gold and two silvers, totalling $7,000.

However, after a month and some weeks, the Sports Ministry has failed to fulfil its promise to her or other medalists.

“I’ve not received the money yet. None of the athletes have heard from them up till now. Sometimes, when I call, they don’t even pick up,” Winnifred told Happy FM.

“It is very disheartening because this is the first time I’ve experienced this. In Rabat [2019 African Games], I received the money immediately after the competition. We don’t even need reasons, but let’s hear from you” he added.

Ghana garnered 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze medals across 10 sporting disciplines.

