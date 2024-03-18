Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced reward packages for athletes who win medals at the 2023 African Games in Accra.

According to the Ministry, winning a gold medal will attract a prize of $3000, $2000 for winning silver medal and $1000 for bronze medalists.

The figures were revealed at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday evening, the eve of the start of the athletics leg of the games.

Athletes will also receive GH¢1000 per diem for each of the 14 days they will be in camp during the games.

Ghana has already won 46 medals after 10 days of competition, with 9 gold, 22 silver, 15 bronze.