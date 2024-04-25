The spokesperson of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Charles Amofah has revealed the sector minister, Mustapha Ussif, will present Dreams FC with a special package ahead of their clash against Zamalek.

The Ghana Premier League side is gearing up for their second-leg tie of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal game against the Egyptian side at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28.

Making their debut in continental competition, Dreams FC is vying for a spot in the final after holding Zamalek to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium last weekend.

With this crucial fixture possibly impacting Ghana’s allocation of slots in inter-club competitions, Dreams FC may receive a morale boost with the visit of Minister Ussif.

“It will be a significant surprise for Dreams FC before the match. Both the Minister and the Deputy will be in Kumasi,” Amofah shared in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“An elder does not come empty-handed when paying a visit. I assure the club that they will receive good news from the government” he added.

Dreams FC has maintained an unbeaten record at home in the competition and will rely on the support of their fans at the Baba Yara Stadium to navigate through this challenge.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC has announced free gate entry for fans except for the VIP and VVIP sections.

READ ALSO