The chiefs of Odupong Ofaakor have embarked on a demolition exercise along the Kasoa-Obom road aimed at riding the area of criminals.

Ghettos, unauthorised structures and containers which serve as dens for criminals were all pulled down on Thursday morning in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Checks by Adom News correspondent, Kofi Adjei revealed that, some of the ghetto boys have abandoned toilet facilities in the area and now use these structures.

The exercise was led by the boundary Chief of Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Kwabeba Atopi.

He said some group of people have hijacked lands in the Kasoa business district and have converted them into refuse dumping site while others are using the rest as public toilet making Kasoa ungovernable.

In an interview with Adom News, the Asafohene of Odupong Ofaakor stool, Asafo Supi Onipa Nka who spoke on behalf of Nai Atopi said they conducted the exercise to redeem the image of Kasoa and make it clean.

He lamented that, many Ghanaians have their houses in Kasoa but are afraid to move there due to criminal activities in the area which has given them bad press.

