I have now read Akufo-Addo’s letter two times. It is glaringly and painfully obvious to me, that, I do not understand some things in the letter.

Perhaps, this is due to my intellectual limitations.

Implicitly, the letter seems to uphold consequentialist logic in ethics and corporate governance. Which is very strange for a lawyer of Akufo-Addo’s seniority and experience.

Breaches of corporate governance principles are listed, and then seem to be explained away, because there was a need. Or a benefit. Or both.

Is the due process in governance, especially in public procurement, now only to be respected when there are adverse outcomes?

Like I said before, it is possible I am simply confused. Ordinarily, I would simply assume a lawyer knows what he is doing in such matters.

But I must contend with the bewildering reality that the Ghanaian Parliament has many Ghanaian lawyers. Yet, to my surprise, it had to be tutored by the Supreme Court on what seemed, to me at least, to be a very basic matter.

I would have thought that by the higher grades in primary school, we all knew that the first and second ladies of the republic are not public officers. Apparently, it needed the Supreme Court to make this clear to parliament.

Please, Mr. President, do us a favour and release the KPMG report to citizens. We will then be able to read and distinguish between the shadows sighted from the cave, and reality.

The people of Ghana must demand the KPMG report be made available to us all. While we are at it, we must ask to know, through a properly communicated schedule, when we will have electricity. So we can read the report.

Yaw Nsarkoh,

25 April 2024.