President Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo has received the audit report conducted by KPMG into the revenue mobilization contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced via a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 3, that the report was submitted to the President on Wednesday, March 27, and President Akufo-Addo is currently reviewing its contents.

He said President Akufo-Addo is currently studying the findings of the audit report and will, in due time, communicate his decisions to the Ghanaian public.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 27th March 2024, received from KPMG its report on the audit conducted, at the behest of the President, on the transactions between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML). President Akufo-Addo is studying the findings of the audit report, and will, in due course, make his decisions known to the Ghanaian people.”

This post comes after calls from various quarters, including University of Ghana lecturer, Professor Yaw Gyampo and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, seeking President Akufo-Addo to take swift action for the report’s release.

Background

A report by the Fourth Estate, alleged irregularities in a multi-million dollar contract awarded to SML by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Despite the allegations, both the GRA and SML vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

In response to the accusations, SML has taken legal action against the Fourth Estate alleging defamation.

Following concerns raised regarding the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), President Akufo-Addo directed KPMG to conduct an audit into the matter.

