Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams, has reaffirmed his decision to represent Ghana on the international stage, insisting that he has no regrets.

At 29-years-old, Williams, previously a part of Spain’s Under-21 squad, opted to play for the Black Stars in August 2022, making his debut for Ghana the following month.

Since his switch, Williams has earned 17 caps for Ghana, netting a solitary goal during this tenure. Despite facing scrutiny from some quarters, he remains resolute in his choice.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision, and I don’t regret representing the country of my parents and my family, returning to my roots, being able to travel more, and reconnecting with my loved ones in Ghana,” he shared with Club del Deportista.

“Admittedly, things didn’t unfold as we all hoped, but both in terms of sports and personally, it has been beneficial for me. In fact, I believe I am experiencing one of my best moments, thanks to this decision,” he added.

Notwithstanding his international commitments, Williams has maintained an impressive scoring record for Athletic Bilbao, notching 11 goals in 31 appearances across various competitions, alongside providing five assists from the wings.

Having missed recent friendly fixtures against Nigeria and Uganda, Williams is poised to return to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Uganda in June later this year.

