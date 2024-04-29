Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the national team amid the recent poor performances.

The team has struggled recently, and after 10 games splayed across all competitions, the Black Stars have recorded just a win.

Under Chris Hughton, the team suffered another group phase exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The poor performance of the team led to the sacking of the former Premier League manager.

Ayew, who has been around the team in the said period, has apologised for the team’s recent performances.

“I think we need to stay calm,” said Ayew in an interview with Nana Ama Agyemang on Chasing Gold with Nana Aba. “A lot of things have happened. There’s not much to be said at the moment.

“I have been in the team for a very long time so we need to stay calm, learn from what went right and what went wrong, keep working hard to make our nation proud because it is something very special.

“We cannot hide behind the fact that the results lately have not been the best and we are sorry for that but I know it’s part of the game. Football is like a cycle you have moments.

“We were on top for about 10 to 12 years but now it’s other people but we need to keep working harder. We have the talent and the players, it’s just a matter of time and a little bit of luck for things to switch around.”

Ayew will be hoping his current form at Le Havre will seal him a return to the national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Black Stars will play Mali and the Central African Republic in the next round of the Mundial qualifiers.

