The quest for club football’s greatest prize, the UEFA Champions League, will reach the semifinal stage with first-leg matches in Germany pitting Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

The UEFA Champions League semifinals get going on Tuesday 30 April with a clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. This is a true meeting of European royalty, with these illustrious clubs boasting 20 European crowns between them (14 for Real, 6 for Bayern) and the winners of this semifinal will rightly be regarded as favourites for the final in London on Saturday 1 June.

Bayern narrowly ousted Arsenal in the previous round, while Real eliminated last season’s European champions, Manchester City, after an epic tie which finished 4-4 and was ultimately decided by penalties.

Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that home advantage in Bavaria gives his team a strong start in the tie: “It’s always better to play in front of your own fans. With every tackle and every good action, you get the support and it lifts you and gives you a second wind. Now it’s the semifinals and everyone needs to step up – we need to step up and the supporters need to step up again.”

Wednesday 1 May brings a battle between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Westfalenstadion. The German hosts relied on their famous home atmosphere to lift them to a stunning win over Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals, but PSG showed their class and steel with a come-from-behind triumph over Barcelona.

“The best feeling when you are a player or a coach is seeing that your work makes people happy. There’s nothing better than that. You can’t buy that feeling. The feeling of getting something special for the club is great. Now we need to cope with the [semi]final and try to get ourselves to the final,” said Paris manager Luis Enrique.

Dortmund boss Edin Turzic, meanwhile, is looking forward to re-matching with the French side after their meetings in the group stage (which saw PGS win in Paris and draw in Dortmund).

“Now we face Paris,” he noted. “Our first game against them wasn’t good. In the second game, we adjusted to them better and were closer to victory. I think we’re a better team today than we were against them in the group stage.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 30 April

21:00: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Wednesday 1 May

21:00: Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2