Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Thomas Partey’s contribution following their victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 30-year-old midfielder played the full 90 minutes as the Gunners secured a crucial win in the North London Derby.

Partey has featured in Arsenal’s last three games, starting in the last two against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Having been sidelined for much of the season due to injury, his return in the final stretch delights Arteta.

“He’s a really important player and we have missed him for many months. He looks in great shape,” the Spaniard commented after the game.

“It’s his presence, his quality, his physicality, and his experience.”

Arsenal, aiming for the Premier League title after narrowly missing out to Manchester City the previous season, will next face AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

