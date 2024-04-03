Former Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan, has urged the Black Stars’ technical team to build the team around Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a pivotal player for Ghana’s national team since his debut in 2019 under Kwesi Appiah.

With 26 appearances and nine goals to his credit, the West Ham United attacker has captured the hearts of fans with his impactful performances.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Wednesday, Gyan emphasized the importance of building the team around the former Ajax player.

“So far it’s obvious – Mohammed Kudus,” Gyan remarked when asked about the face of the new Black Stars project.

“During my era, we had a lot of good players and eventually it got to my turn. At the moment, it’s Mohammed Kudus” he stated.

Gyan highlighted Kudus’ exceptional form both in Europe, particularly in the Premier League with West Ham, and on the African continent, where he stands out as one of the few excelling on the European stage.

“He’s the only Ghanaian player performing well now in Europe and he is doing it in the Premier League. Even in Africa, he is the only one doing so well in Europe so we have to just support him” Gyan asserted.

Kudus has indeed made a significant impact in his debut season with West Ham, tallying 12 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances during the 2023/24 season.

