Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant goals in the Europa League match against Freiburg have earned him a spot in West Ham United’s Goal of the Month nominations for March.

The Ghana attacker played a crucial role in West Ham’s dominant 5-0 victory at the London Stadium on March 14, scoring two goals that showcased his exceptional skill and determination to record a 5-1 goal aggregate.

One of his goals, a breathtaking solo effort initiated from his own half, stands out as a strong contender for the award.

Kudus contributed two assists in the match, further highlighting his impact on the team’s success.

The recipient of the Goal of the Month award will be determined through a vote among the club’s supporters, underscoring the fans’ involvement in recognizing outstanding performances.

Kudus, who previously clinched the award with a stunning scissor kick goal against Brentford in November 2023, continues to make waves at West Ham.

With his recent goals, he has surpassed Andre Ayew as the club’s top-scoring Ghanaian, tallying an impressive 13 goals in just 15 games, compared to Andre’s 50 appearances.

The 23-year-old will aim to return to the scoresheet when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Olympic Stadium later tonight in the Premier League.

READ ALSO