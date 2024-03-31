Mohammed Kudus has made history at West Ham United by surpassing Andre Ayew as the top-scoring Ghanaian player for the club.

This achievement follows his goal during the Hammers’ 4-3 loss to Newcastle United at the St, James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old netted his 13th goal for West Ham across all competitions, edging past Andre Ayew’s tally of 12 goals scored over two seasons.

Notably, Kudus accomplished this milestone in just 35 games, whereas Ayew required 50 matches to achieve the same feat.

In the Premier League, Kudus has found the back of the net seven times in 25 appearances, also contributing four assists.

Additionally, he scored a memorable goal in the English League Cup, securing victory against Arsenal with a sensational strike.

His impressive form extends to the Europa League, where he has bagged five goals in seven matches for West Ham.

Notably, his recent standout performance included a remarkable solo effort against Freiburg in the round of 16, where he netted a brace.

Mohammed Kudus will hope to propel West Ham to a win when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.