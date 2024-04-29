During a live performance at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School, Ghanaian musician Amerado experienced a frightening mishap as the stage collapsed beneath him.

The incident, captured on video, shows Amerado energetically performing on stage before it suddenly gives way, causing him to fall.

The stage was fully packed with students and other artistes waiting to take their turn.

The video captured onlookers frantically searching to retrieve the artistes beneath the collapsed stage.

Nonetheless, Amerado was reportedly unhurt.

Watch video below: