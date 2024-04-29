The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has told President Akufo-Addo that it is not within his powers to determine who succeeds him as he prepares to exit office.

The former President reminded the outgoing President that the greatest legacy he owes Ghanaians is to superintend over a peaceful and credible elections.

Mr John Dramani Mahama was speaking at a ceremony in Damongo in the Savannah Region, where he cut sod for the construction of a new multipurpose Ndewura Jakpa palace.

The project, which is being financed by the former President, is of Malian architectural designs and comprises a palace, a residence, and a meeting area.

Although the President, Nana Akufo-Addo was present during the ceremony, he had left the scene before Mr Mahama made the comments directed at him.

“I wish to urge our president; this was my message to Nana Akufo-Addo, unfortunately he has left, and he has left only our member of the council of state on the high table.

“I wish to urge our President that the best legacy he can leave this country, is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent and credible election.”

I wish to remind him, that it is God who makes rulers and he can never ever be the one to choose his successor. It is God who will choose his successor “he stated to a thunderous cheers from the crowed.

The former President said Ghana continues to remain as a beacon of democracy in Africa, and therefore it behooves the President to do the needful to protect that image.

He condemned the violent incident recorded during the 2020 election where some eight Ghanaians lost their lives after they were allegedly shot by some security personnel.

Mr Mahama particularly expressed surprise that the state has not taken steps to fully probe the matter, punish the perpetrators and adequately compensate the families of the victims.

He promised that if the NDC returns to power after the 2024 election, the families of the victims would be duly compensated.

The new multipurpose Ndewura Jakpa palace project, which has Architect Atibila as the consultant and Grandeza Construction Company Limited as the builders, is expected to be completed in October 2024.