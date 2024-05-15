The Minority in Parliament has voiced apprehensions regarding the government’s management of the National Investment Bank (NIB), alleging that it has transformed into a platform primarily for members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Their concern stems from the recent appointment of Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, who previously served as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Manso Nkwanta, as the Managing Director of the NIB.

Adding to their unease, the caucus asserts that the situation is further compounded by the appointment of a politically active individual, who had previously contested for the Fomena Member of Parliament seat, as the bank’s Deputy Managing Director.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed reservations about such developments, highlighting the potential implications for the bank’s operations and impartiality.

“President Akufo-Addo is destroying the governance of our country. In the sense that even banks, a typical example like the NIB has been turned into a hub where they harbour foot soldiers of the party. You have a bank that is struggling, a bank that is almost collapsed, a bank that we know that the governance structure regime is extremely poor but we all want to nurture the bank because obviously it is a state bank.”

“This president in spite of all the problems of the NIB has decided to appoint a PC, someone who is going to contest the election in six months as the MD of the state bank, NIB. And I am surprised at the governor, Governor Addison the printer also had the temerity to approve such a person to become the MD of the NIB.

“The deputy of the same politically exposed person who is now the MD of the NIB is also another politically exposed person,” he stated.

But Tweneboah Kodua Fokuo has assured that he is a good manager of his time and can therefore juggle both roles. He stressed that none would conflict with the other.

The new MD, who until his appointment was the Deputy MD of the bank, is the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.