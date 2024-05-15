In a heartwarming ceremony, representatives from St. Mary’s Old Boys’ Association (SMOBA) North America have handed over a mechanized borehole project to the management of their Alma Mata at Apowa.

They were led by SMOBA National President Kingsley K. Inkoom.

This generous gesture was met with gratitude from the school community, with headmaster Augustine Ackah expressing thanks.

The mechanized borehole project, sponsored by SMOBA North America, aims to address the water challenges faced by the school.

During the presentation, the representatives extended its appreciation to SMOBA North America for this thoughtful initiative.

The project was made possible through the kindness of these sponsors: Ing. John Frimpong Mensah (IMMACULATE ’83) – George House, Dr. Benedict Arthur-Baidoo (IMMACULATE ’84) – Otoo House, Mr. Ahmed Nunoo (IMMACULATE ’82) – George House, Mr. Victor Dzikunu (IMMACULATE ’82) – Rothof House, Professor Samuel Kweku Nti- Otoo House, (IMMACULATE’82) and Mr. Peter Fritz Eshun George House- (IMMACULATE’82).

Others are; Mr. Ed. Kofi Bonney- George House, (IMMACULATE’83), Mr. Dan Manful-George House, (IMMACULATE’83), Mr. Ebenezer Nsiah- George House, (IMMACULATE’83) and Brigadier General K.K.K Kumi-George House, (IMMACULATE’ 83).

The rest are; Mr. Kenneth Asare- Otoo House, (IMMACULATE ’82), Mr. Gerald Arhin- Rothoff House, (IMMACULATE’84), Mr. Samuel Sowah – George House- (IMMACULATE’83) and Mr. Paul Ansah-Rothoff (IMMACULATE’1983).

Their contributions have made a significant impact on the school’s water supply, and their generosity will have a lasting impact on the students and staff.

The gesture is a testament to the power of community and the importance of giving back.

SMOBA North America’s kindness will continue to inspire and make a difference in the lives of many.