Chiefs at Kukuom in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region have invoked curses on the perpetrators and sponsors of the violence that occurred at a registration center last Saturday.

The incident left one person seriously injured during the ongoing limited registration exercise in the town.

At a press conference, the chiefs expressed their concern, poured libations, and performed other sacrifices.

The Dwafohene, Nana Oteng Boateng described as unacceptable the violence being perpetrated by gun-wielding thugs who are not from the town.

Their conduct, he stated is giving Kukuom a bad name therefore they have summoned these individuals to the ancestors and all water bodies within the Kukuom enclave to deal with them mercilessly.

According to him, residents of Kukuom are peaceful, and for total strangers who tagged themselves as vigilantes to cause such commotion and tarnish the image of the town is worrisome.

For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Kukuom, Osahene Kwaku Atakyi called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest all persons involved in the shooting for the law to deal with them accordingly to deter others.

