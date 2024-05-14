The Ghana Police Service has arrested another suspect connected to the disturbance at the Kukuom registration center on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The service said they were notified of the chaos which marred the registration process, and swiftly intervened to restore calm.

As a result of their prompt action, the registration exercise has continued smoothly and peacefully.

In response to the incident, the police have initiated an investigation, leading to the apprehension of suspect Muniru Muhammad.

The suspect is believed to have participated in the attack resulting in the injury of one individual at the Kukuom registration center.

Additionally, the authorities are actively pursuing other suspects involved in the disturbance, including those accused of assaulting three individuals.

The Ghana Police Service reassures the public that all individuals implicated in these incidents will be apprehended and brought before the court to face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda was also taken into custody and granted bail over his alleged connection to the disturbance.