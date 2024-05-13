A 37-year-old man believed to be a national security operative in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region was brutally attacked during the ongoing limited registration exercise in Kukuom.

Isaac Kofi Asuboah, popularly known as Birdman, is battling for his life at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

He sustained severe knife injuries to his left upper rib, as well as cutlass wounds on his head and forehead.

Birdman also suffered injuries to his jaws and is unable to speak.

The victim’s wife, Bernice Amankwaa in an interview on Adom News said her husband was monitoring the limited registration exercise in Kukuom when he was attacked by unknown assailants.

She has appealed to the Police to apprehend the culprits for justice to be served.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Collins Dauda was detained by the Police for his involvement in the attack at Kukuom.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Police implicates Mr Dauda. He has since been granted bail pending investigations.

