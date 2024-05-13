Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo, the newly appointed Managing Director (NIB) of the National Investment Bank (NIB), has clarified that his role as a Parliamentary Candidate won’t interfere with his official duties at the bank.

Mr. Fokuo’s appointment has stirred controversy, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who question the Bank of Ghana’s decision to approve a Parliamentary Candidate as the CEO of a struggling state bank in an election year.

But Mr. Fokuo in an interview on Joy FM on Monday, reiterated his dedication to his duties at NIB.

He said he has never neglected his office responsibilities for party-related activities unless during his leisure time.

“I have no challenges in managing my time between ensuring the bank is run properly and also doing my duties at my leisure time as a P.C. There has not been a time that I have had a challenge in running these duties,” Mr. Fokuo opined.