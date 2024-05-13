The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) agents in Akuapim North for comporting themselves in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

“Let me commend the NDC and NPP for a peaceful registration so far. We have agents from NDC and NPP and I must admit that they are really working in the constituency. The EC officials are also doing a great job too” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, programme Monday.

His commendation comes in wake of violence that has characterised the exercise in some constituencies across the country.

Some political actors have also been arrested for registering minors, foreigners, and causing confusion at the registration centers.

But mr. Awuku who is also the parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North said things have been very smooth in his area.

The former NPP National Youth Organizer said there are almost 8 Senior High Schools in the constituency, and all the head teachers, school authorities, and political parties are conducting themselves very well.

“No one has filed any challenges or violence, unlike in other places. Even if there are issues, we solve them internally. Everything is calm and we have not heard any bad things. As of this morning when I left, we had not recorded any challenges. There are polling agents from NPP and NDC, and so far, so good, there are no problems” he stressed.

According to him, over 1,000 have so far been registered.

Mr. Awuku noted that, a smooth and peaceful voter registration exercise is key to credible elections.

Meanwhile, the limited voter registration exercise started across the country on May 7, 2024, with a target to register 623,000 eligible persons onto the electoral register.

