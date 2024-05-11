Two persons have reportedly been injured following rioting between two factions at a voter registration centre at Adu Gyama in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti region.

The injured were part of a group who attempted to prevent two students from registering their details in the voters’ album.

According to an eyewitness, the two ladies were allegedly brought to the centre for registration by an agent of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But other political party agents and some residents who were present at the centre declined their registration, claiming they were not residents of the area.

After an initial protest which was subsequently calmed, a group of armed men stormed the center, wielding clubs, machetes and other weapons to compel the EC officials to allow the registration of the students.

But the political party agents and other residents resisted their attempt, culminating in a scuffle which led to two people sustaining wounds on their neck and arms.

The two injured are receiving treatment at the St. Mankraso Hospital in the constituency.

The registration exercise at the centre ended abruptly as the Electoral Commission works to resolve the situation.

