The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has lashed out at the Electoral Commission (EC) regarding its handling of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Mr. Vanderpuye’s critique primarily revolves around the persistent network challenges hampering the registration process.

Speaking in an interview, the former Sports Minister argued that if Ghanaians were to assess the EC’s performance based on their responsibilities, most would struggle to give EC even a 30% for their delivery.

“Operating on the law, every Ghanaian, almost all of us will not mark this even EC 30% on their delivery. Using the law, LI and all the regulations in the law that guide their activities,” he stated.

Mr. Vanderpuye claimed the Electoral Commission attempted to go behind the law to have its way.

“For example, in this registration exercise, which is our focus, right from day 1, the EC tried to entrench the issue of the usage of the national ID alone as against the vehemence of the minority in parliament. They couldn’t because they were not able to get their Constitutional Instrument (CI) through.

“But for that, that was what they wanted to do. Against the rationalisation of all Ghanaians that this is not possible and that cannot work,” he explained on Citi News.

ALSO READ: