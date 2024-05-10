National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South, Nana Addo-Aikins Jnr., has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed to deliver in the region.

“The NPP has disappointed the people of Okyeman. Even in power, they have done nothing and so a vote for me will ensure that lives are improved in the constituency” he said.

Based on the shambolic performance of the NPP, he called on constituents to give him a chance to serve and strive to address their needs.

He made this known on Adom 106.3 FM’s The Big Debate segment on the station’s award-winning morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday.

Nana Addo-Aikins Jnr. pledged to prioritize essential services such good drinking water in his the first year in office.

He also vowed to lobby for good roads and implement initiatives beneficial to local farmers.

Expressing a commitment to inclusivity, he criticized the NPP’s alleged favoritism and pledged to ensure equitable opportunities for all constituents.

Disclosing specific achievements of the NDC, Nana Addo-Aikins Jnr. mentioned the construction of six-unit classroom blocks in several towns and significant educational advancements made.

He also pointed out notable improvements in healthcare services in the area.

Nana Addo-Aikins Jnr. expressed confidence in securing victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections.

