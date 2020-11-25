Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim Constituency in the Eastern Region, Derek Assifo Bekoe, has revealed why his constituency has made it to the hotspots list released by the Ghana Police Service ahead of the December 7 elections.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate, Mr Bekoe accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman in the area of organising some party supporters and training them to cause mayhem during the December polls.

To him, such an activity has accounted for the constituency being named part of hotspots when it was not supposed to be so.

“Let me tell you why Upper West Akim district has made it to the hotspot list. During the registration, the NPP chairman was captured organising some thugs to go to different polling stations to cause mayhem.

“He even planned on using them for the elections. We even reported him but he never budged. And so why won’t this area be named a hotspot?” he quizzed.

But in a quick rebuttal, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Frederick Adom Obeng, denied the allegations leveled against their chairman.

“The MP is lying. No one caused mayhem during the registration and won’t do that during the election and so Ghanaians should disregard the allegations,” he insisted.