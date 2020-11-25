Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim Constituency in the Eastern Region, Derek Assifo Bekoe and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), Frederick Adom Obeng, have faced off over projects in the constituency.

The two appeared on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate when the team visited the constituency to voice out their achievements and why they need to be voted out.

Assifo Bekoe, who is a former District Chief Executive for the area, lamented about some projects he initiated with the District Assembly Common Fund that remain untouched over a year.

According to him, he used his share of the MP’s Common Fund to complete the projects.

The Upper West Akim lawmaker revealed that he had paid school fees for some students in the constituency and 34 young ladies have also been sponsored into hair dressing and fashion designing with sewing machines and hair dryers acquired and fees paid for young people to learn trade.

“I have done a lot in this constituency. Just imagine, my party is not in power but I tried to at least complete some projects which were started by the Assembly. My works show for themselves and so I want Ghanaians to vote for me again to bring changes to the district,” he said.

But Mr Obeng described the performance of the MP as abysmal and he must be booted out.

“The MP is always boasting about what he has done here. He never completes projects but leaves them for the Assembly to complete. I am not yet an MP but I have done a lot and achieved so much. I have and still providing a lot of toilet facilities here and other projects as well and so Ghanaians should vote for the NPP to do more for them,” he argued.