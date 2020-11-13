National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Gomoa East in the Central Region, Desmond Degraft Paitoo, has challenged the Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Asemanyi to show the developmental projects they have executed in the Central Region.

Mr Asemanyi, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate, said he deserves another term because of the significant improvement he has brought into the lives of his people since he took over power.

He accused the past NDC administration of doing little so far as the road network is concerned in the area.

District Chief Executive Officer for Gomoa East in the Central Region, Solomon Darko Quarm

“We have a lot of infrastructural projects in this district. Ever since I became MP for this area, I have achieved a lot of projects. It is overwhelming so everywhere you go in the constituency, you will see developmental projects that are improving lives. While we can’t say we have ended the distress of people, we can boast of solving a major part of people’s sufferings with our programmes than it was before,” he said.

But the NDC candidate, Mr Paitoo, on the same show, argued that development is not about building Castles in the air but what the people can feel and have access to.

He questioned what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had done in the region since it assumed office.

NDC PC for Gomoa East, Desmond Degraft Paitoo

He said the NPP cannot be credited for the construction of the various town roads.

According to him, the NDC is determined to fight for the progress and development of the area.