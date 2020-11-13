A delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was allegedly turned away from signing the book of condolence opened for late former President Jerry John Rawlings by officials of state protocol.

NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

NDC visit Rawlings’ residence

He claimed the NDC delegation, led by former President John Mahama, was turned away from the Conference Centre by officials of State Protocol Friday afternoon.

“They [State Protocol] told us the book has been closed and it will be reopened on Monday,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo stated.

This development, he said, shocked the NDC delegation, thus, the party has decided to open its own book of condolence at the party office.

