There is currently heavy security presence at the residence of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

According to our sources, only close friends and family of the late ex-president are allowed into the residence.

Soldiers posted at the residence are keeping the media away from the family, as such no interviews are being granted.

It is believed that the family of the late ex-President is waiting on the family head and other key family members to come in before any interview is granted.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Brigadier Kwadzo Ametefe is reported to be at the premises.