Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has expressed her deepest and heartfelt condolences to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the widow of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Evangelist Asamoah has also expressed her sympathy to the family and the people of Ghana for the irredeemable loss.

“We are all in a state of sadness. We have lost a great man who did so much as far as our democracy is concerned. I know the family is going through a lot. The Bible even says we should give thanks to God in whatever situation we find ourselves.

“And so all I want to tell the widow, Nana Konadu is that may God comfort her in this trying times,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

The former President died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at about 10:10 am aged 73.

Mr Rawlings died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Mr Rawling was born on June 22, 1947. He ruled the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.

