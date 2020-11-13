Popular radio Disc Jockey (DJ) and producer, Papa Bills, has been tipped to win two awards at this year’s edition of the Ghana DJ Awards slated for November 21 at Silver Star Tower, Airport City, in Accra.

The radio DJ and content producer has been nominated in two categories; Highlife DJ of the Year and Record Promoter of the Year.

Because of his creative skills and style of presentation on radio, Papa Bills has been tipped by a number of radio listeners as well as music stakeholders to grab the two awards.

Based on his outstanding achievements in the music scene so far, Papa Bills believes his hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn him two or more awards this year.

Many radio listeners and music fans see him as a great radio DJ and producer who knows how to put smiles on the faces of his listeners.

He has proved to radio listeners and music lovers that his style is unique and he has a good personality that matches that style.

A number of radio listeners and analysts have tipped him to outshine his colleagues in the awards due to his prominence as one of the finest, hardworking and most widely known radio DJ and producer in the country.

According to him, though there were some key contenders for the awards, he stood a chance of winning the two awards.

Since he became a radio presenter, Papa Bills has worked tirelessly to make his programmes on Adom FM unique.

Based on his outstanding achievement in the radio industry, he has been described by his colleagues as one of the best radio DJs in the country.

The good-looking radio DJ, who has been on radio close to two decades or so, is the producer of Adom FM’s drive time show, Ofie Kwanso and the host of Efiada Mbosuo also on Adom FM.

His musical selections and jingles catapulted him to fame. Today, he is classified among the best known radio personalities in the country.

Born Bills Gborgli, Papa Bills has been with The Multimedia Group Limited since 2005 and has thus, acquired vast experience in the radio business.

He described himself as someone who is highly motivated, determined, and confident, and thrives on challenges.

He told BEATWAVES that his shows on radio offer him an opportunity to display the skills he’s best known for, and serving great hit music without frills just for the thrills.

Papa Bills’ popular programmes include Efiada Mbosuo (Fridays 7:00pm – 12:00am), Memenda Sookoo (Saturdays 8:00am – 12:00 noon), Tuo Time (Sundays 10:00am – 12 noon).

Papa Bills has been directing a couple of Adom FM’s major yearly events such as Adom TemaFest and Adom Kwahu Easter Show. Papa Bills has also been part of the selection committee of the Ghana Music Awards for over a decade.

The Ghana DJ Awards is aimed at rewarding hardworking radio and mobile DJs, who have over the years contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana.