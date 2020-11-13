C.K. Akonnor and Andre Ayew have dedicated Ghana’s impressive 2-0 victory against Sudan to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings, who is the founder of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], died in Accra on Thursday, few hours to the Black Stars’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Falcons of Jediane at the Cape Coast stadium.

A minute silence was observed before kickoff with the Black Stars players wearing black armbands.

“I think we fought hard to get a win in honour of Jerry John Rawlings. We know the history and his contribution to the growth of Ghana so the win is dedicated to him,” Ayew said after the game.

Ayew, who is the Black Stars captain, led by example, scoring two goals to secure three points. Both goals were absolutely brilliant.

“These are hard times for the family but we wish them well. May God comfort and bless them,” he said.

Coach Akonnor, who is the head coach of the side, also said the team dedicates the win to Mr Rawlings.

“What is important is that we won today [Thursday]. Our former President has passed and we dedicate that win to him.

“He has done a lot for our country and we are all proud of him. May his soul rest in peace,” coach Akonnor shared.

Black Stars remain top of Group C with nine points after playing three games.

Their next assignment is on Tuesday, November 17, in Khartoum against Sudan.