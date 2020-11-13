The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows the completion of all post-examination processes.

The results for the schools would be dispatched through the District Directors of Education to their schools.

A release, issued and signed by the Senior Public Affairs Manager of WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website – www.waecgh.org.

Check full statement and statistics of performance of the candidates below: