Armed police officers, land guards allegedly demolish property of Suhum MP at Madina Redco flats

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, has accused some police officials from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of allegedly demolishing his property at Redco Flats, Madina within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly.



According to the MP, one senior police inspector from the Greater Accra Regional Police command led land guards and about 12 police officers with AK47 rifles and an excavator to his premises without a court order or prior notice to carry out such illegality of demolishing his fence wall.



The MP noted that the said armed police officials and land guards came there with two cars with registration numbers GP 4634 and GP 4630 respectively.



Speaking to Adom News, Mr Opare-Ansah said he was surprised that the said officers engaged in such illegalities on a land he acquired over the years.

He, therefore, urged the police administration to investigate the conduct of the said officers and bring them to book; else he will take legal action against the police.