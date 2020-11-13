A former Health Minister, Samuel Nuamah Donkor, under the Jerry John Rawlings administration, has disclosed how people in the then administration tarnished his image to the late former President.

Mr Donkor, who also served as a former Ashanti Regional Minister, revealed this when he eulogised the former President after he passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Donkor, who is a former MP for the New Juaben North Constituency in the Eastern Region, said the late President was someone who loves everyone regardless of who that person was.

Recounting their relationship as a minister in his government, he said there were people in the party who tarnished his image and always gossiped about him to Mr Rawlings.

He said Mr Rawlings, who always wanted to give people a listening ear, called him one day to his office and asked him about a complaint he had received.

Mr Donkor said after telling his side of the story, the only thing the former President Rawlings told him was to take it easy and go ahead and do his job.

“Rawlings will always be remembered for a man who loves all and was loved by everyone. Rawlings will always give you a chance to explain yourself if there is any issue. He was indeed a good man,” he said.

Going further, Mr Donkor noted he was an extreme patriot who always put the welfare of Ghanaians first.

Mr Rawlings died at age 73 on November 12, following a short illness.

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress was last seen in public on October 24, during the final funeral rites leading to the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.