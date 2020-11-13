A controversial member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie, has reacted to the sudden demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, Mr Rawlings pledged to get the job done though he didn’t clearly mention what job it was.

Describing the death as a big shock, he said he was yet still numb even after 24 hours since the news broke out.

Taking to Facebook to mourn the death of the statesman, he indicated he could process his thoughts as he remains in a state of denial.

“My Papa! My boss! My godfather! The hero of our time! This is certainly not what you told me. You didn’t say you were going to leave us so soon – You told me we’re going to get the ‘JOB’ done and we’ve been at it all the while until your sudden demise,” he mourned.

He bemoaned how he will now carry out the unfinished job all alone without Mr Rawlings’ guidance and moral support.

