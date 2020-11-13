The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has been spotted at the Ridge residence of former President of the Republic of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Madam Donkoh, who was seen wearing her black cloth, told Joy News she was passing through to commiserate with the family of the late former president Rawlings.

The former military ruler and subsequent constitutional leader of Ghana died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Akua Donkor spotted at Rawlings’ residence