Former Bole Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alakabo Abdulai Adams, has mourned Jerry John Rawlings with iconic photos.

Mr Adams served as the organiser under Mr Rawlings’ regime in 1996 and later NDC chairman from 2012.

The now 65-year-old farmer revealed how the news of Rawlings’ passing came as a shock to him.

Speaking on behalf of farmers, Mr Adams said they will forever remember the former president for proposing the Farmer’s Day celebration in 1988, which has been maintained to date.

He added that Mr Rawlings has groomed many prominent persons in the NDC and for that, he needs to be celebrated for his role in Democracy.

After making his submissions to Adom News’ Rebecca Natomah, Mr Adams brought out two iconic never-seen photos he has kept of Mr Rawlings.

The first was when he was addressing a political gathering, together with Mr Adams at Bole, and the second captured Mr Rawlings in his military uniform.

Photos below:

Former Bole NDC youth organizer, Alakabo Abdulai Adams and Jerry Rawlings