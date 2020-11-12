In 2019, CGTN-Africa, a news agency, produced series of documentaries on different African leaders, game changers and activities across the continent.

Notable amongst them was the story of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The documentary looks into Rawlings’ past as an airforce pilot, a soldier, a leader and a revolutionary.

Mr Rawlings told his story from the time he decided to be a pilot when she was six years old to being a leader for the people of Ghana.

The production sought input from numerous people including Mr Rawlings himself, his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and Vice-Chancellor of University for Development Studies, Professor Haruna Yakubu.

Mr Rawlings died at age 73 on November 12, following a short illness.