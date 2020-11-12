The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the December general election, is likely to benefit from the sudden demise of former President Jerry Rawlings.

According to pollster Ben Ephson, due to the cordial relationship between President Nana Akufo-Addo and the late Rawlings, “NPP will get some of Rawlings’ support base”.

Mr Ephson, who is also the editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, disclosed this in an interview on Adom TV while reacting to the death of the former President.

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The sad event happened at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

The Founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was last seen in public on October 19, during the final funeral rites leading to the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

His death, some political pundits believe, could inure to the benefit of the opposition NDC which is seeking re-election.

But, Mr Ephson said the electoral advantage after Rawlings’ death will be 70 percent for NDC and 30 percent for NPP.

“If Rawlings has 10 supporters, seven will vote for NDC and three for NPP because of his relationship with Akufo-Addo,” he noted.