President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared seven-day national mourning as he suspends his campaign over the demise of former President Jerry Rawlings.

In addition to the national mourning which will start from Friday, November 13 to November 20, 2020, all national flags will fly half-mast for Mr Rawlings.

In a statement confirming the death, the President expressed his deepest condolence to the family and the entire nation over the loss.

“A great tree has fallen, Ghana is poorer for the loss,” the statement noted.

Mr Rawlings passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

President Akufo-Addo pledged his support to the family throughout their difficult moment, adding that the nation will be informed of the preparations for his befitting state burial.

Read the full statement below: