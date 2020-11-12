Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, has named his starting XI to face Sudan in the African Cup of Nations [Afcon] 2021 qualifying match.

The shocking inclusion is Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey, who is in the squad to face the Nile Crocodiles.

Nettey was handed a late call up to replace Harrison Afful, whose club, Columbus Crew refused to grant him permission to travel to Ghana for the game.

On his return to the national team for the first time since June 2019, Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman has also been thrown straight into the line-up.

Alexander Djiku, playing in Ghana for the first time, partners the returning John Boye in centre back, with Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori in goal.

In the absence of Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu, Amiens midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey will partner Afriyie Acquah in midfield.

Samuel Owusu and Tariq Fosu, who both impressed in friendlies against Mali and Qatar, will support captain Andre Ayew and brother Jordan Ayew.

The match kicks off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana will play Sudan in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Starting line-up

Richard Ofori

Christopher Nettey

Baba Rahman

John Boye

Alexander Djiku

Afriyie Acquah

Emmanuel Lomotey

Samuel Owusu

Tarique Fosu

Jordan Ayew

Andre Ayew