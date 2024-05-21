Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her children were in Kumasi to celebrate the 74th birthday of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment.

On Sunday, May 12, the family, clad in colorful attire, joined well-wishers from across the country and other parts of the world to celebrate the grand commemorative Akwasidae ceremony at Dwabrem, Manhyia Palace.

Korle Klottey Member of Parliament Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, alongside their mother, took turns congratulating Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Subsequently, on Monday, May 6, the Rawlings family attended the Birthday Thanksgiving Service for the Asantehene at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi. They also attended a birthday dinner on the same day in honor of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is a direct descendant of the Ashanti Royal family, has close ties with Manhyia and makes it a responsibility to participate in most traditional Ashanti events.

