The Deputy Chairman of Operations of the Electoral Commission (EC), Samuel Tettey has refuted claims that the Commission registered people in secret.

The response comes after Election Watch Ghana alleged that the EC used stolen biometric kits to secretly register people in certain areas.

Speaking at a press conference at the Electoral Commission headquarters, Mr Tetteh stated that these allegations are “useless” and ‘without merit.’

“The Commission has never reported that biometric voter registration kits have been stolen. The Commission reported to the security agencies that five laptops were missing. The commission informed all stakeholders about the missing laptops.”

“Describing the missing laptops as BVR’s is a deliberate attempt by certain groups to deceive the public in order to sustain their confounded allegations.”

According to the director of operations, a biometric registration kit comprises several components that must be activated together to register voters.

“A laptop, a fingerprint scanner, a digital camera, a printer, a portable carrying case and a backup storage device. These components must be activated all together for the kit to be used to register voters. The five missing laptops on their own cannot be used to register voters.”

Mr. Tettey stated that, the limited voter registration process allows political party agents, accredited observer groups, and media personnel to monitor the activities of the various registration centers to ensure transparency.

He stated that, all political party agents also receive daily start and end reports to cross-check against their records, further disproving allegations of secret registrations.

“The party agents cross-check against their individual records to ensure that at the end of each day, the total registered voters published by the EC is not different from what the political parties collate at all the registration centres” Mr. Tettey explained.

