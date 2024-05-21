The Assemblies of God, Ghana has denied any knowledge and association with one Apostle James Tetteh Nartey.

This follows an appeal for financial support by Apostle Nartey who has been bedridden to pay his medical bills.

The report filed by Joy News revealed he was diagnosed with prostate issues in 2016 but got better.

However, the illness resurfaced in 2023, and he has since been bedridden for a year and three months.

But the church in a statement has said Mr Nartey is not its pastor, neither do they use Apostle titles.

However, the statement noted that, some churches have been supporting him based on Christian brotherliness.

