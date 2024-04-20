Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has expressed her joy after participating and interacting with young ladies at a singles camp meeting.

Organised by the Assemblies of God Church, Mrs Mahama encouraged participants to make the most of their singleness while striving for personal and spiritual growth.

She emphasised the importance of embracing singleness as a unique gift from God.

Addressing the temptations that come with youth, such as fornication, alcoholism, drugs, and an indecent lifestyle, she urged them to uphold self-discipline and godliness in all their endeavours.

“I encouraged them to use this phase of their lives to nurture their dreams and aspirations before embarking on the journey of marriage.

“I also stressed the significance of building individual capacities, pursuing education, learning a vocation, and striving to reach their full potential. I highlighted the importance of personal care and appearance, urging the young ladies to dedicate time to self-care and to be mindful of their appearance,” she shared portions of the nuggets in a Facebook post.

She added that, it was a blessing to spend time with these incredible young ladies, and is grateful for the opportunity to share some valuable advice with them.