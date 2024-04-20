Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament (MP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan on Saturday morning made available free buses to take students of the University of Ghana (Legon) to their homes.

The beneficiaries were students travelling to Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi and Tamale as school goes on break.

The MP was present at the school campus to bid the students farewell.

In a Facebook post, Madam Alhassan said the initiative is all about supporting the community and making a positive impact together.

The Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources is poised to beat National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo for a second time and retain the seat for the NPP.

